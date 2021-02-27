ING Groep’s (ING) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:ING opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,332,000 after buying an additional 2,153,049 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

