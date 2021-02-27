Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 4,179 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $449.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $154.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

