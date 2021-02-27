Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Incyte by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

