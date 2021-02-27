Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday.

INCPY stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

