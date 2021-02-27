Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Shares Down 2.3%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). 415,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 842,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.69.

About Immotion Group (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

