Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Immersion worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Immersion by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Immersion by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 68,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $627,212.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $293,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock worth $38,236,385 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.