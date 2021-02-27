ImageCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $117,135.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $258,392.92 and approximately $117,135.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,939,684 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

