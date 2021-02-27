Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $166,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $239.17. 2,503,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,434. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

