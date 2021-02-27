Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 40,000 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $34,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,389. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

