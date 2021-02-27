Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 12,637 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.77. 6,195,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,978. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

