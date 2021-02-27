Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 75,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 230.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in State Street by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of State Street by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

STT stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $72.77. 3,561,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,778. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.