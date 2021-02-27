Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 75,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.61. 6,351,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,294. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

