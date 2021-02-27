Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 300,000 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after buying an additional 549,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,482,000 after buying an additional 598,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $19.92. 5,121,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,821. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.