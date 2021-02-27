Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 226.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $118.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,868,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $138.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

