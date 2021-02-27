Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.98. 5,322,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,565.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $79.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

