Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $45.13 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $45,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 64.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 960.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $35.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,280.97. 1,286,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,761. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,265.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,089.31. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
