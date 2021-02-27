Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $158,426,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $73,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,317. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,196. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

