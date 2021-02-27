Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of J2 Global worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in J2 Global by 262.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in J2 Global by 408.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 49.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,050 shares of company stock valued at $20,729,266. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCOM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

