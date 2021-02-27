Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 12,309 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Quanta Services by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $86.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

