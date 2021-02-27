Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 93,320 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after buying an additional 450,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

