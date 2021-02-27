Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 19,061 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 252.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $83.14 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

