IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush downgraded IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.88.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of -1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.19. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $133.00.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $110,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,373 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $155,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $521,824. Corporate insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

