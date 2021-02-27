ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.50-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.16. ICU Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.50-7.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI traded down $10.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,818. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.