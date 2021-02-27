ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $280.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.33.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR opened at $180.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.