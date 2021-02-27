ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $208.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.82. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.