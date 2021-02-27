Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 230,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,506. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 19,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

