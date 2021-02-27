iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iCAD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICAD. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get iCAD alerts:

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.49 on Friday. iCAD has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $425.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iCAD by 621.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in iCAD by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iCAD by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.