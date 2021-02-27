iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 466,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. iCAD has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $425.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Get iCAD alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.