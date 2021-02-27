Hyperion Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $46,829.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00726471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00029254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00034794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00041816 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 170,114,979 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

