Hydro Protocol Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $602,877.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00717005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00028994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00035165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00040740 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

