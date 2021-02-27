HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of HUYA worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 806.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 28.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 31.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 333.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUYA. CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

