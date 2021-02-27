Hutech21 (OTCMKTS:CLGZF) versus FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hutech21 (OTCMKTS:CLGZF) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hutech21 and FTI Consulting’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hutech21 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting $2.35 billion 1.74 $216.73 million $5.80 19.75

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Hutech21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hutech21 and FTI Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hutech21 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 0 2 0 3.00

FTI Consulting has a consensus price target of $171.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.28%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Hutech21.

Profitability

This table compares Hutech21 and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hutech21 N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting 7.56% 13.27% 7.18%

Volatility and Risk

Hutech21 has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Hutech21 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hutech21 Company Profile

Hutech21 Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies cost-effective and advanced telecommunication, broadcasting coverage extension solutions for worldwide cellular operators and television broadcasters. The company was founded on May 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Rathwell, Canada.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions. Its Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; international arbitration; and economic impact analysis, market modeling, and securities litigation and risk management services and other litigation services. The company's Technology segment offers e-discovery and data compliance management, managed document review, digital forensics, information governance, privacy and security, and contract intelligence services, as well as Radiance Visual Analytics software. Its Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, crisis communications, corporate reputation, digital and, capital markets communications, transaction communications, and digital, analytics, and insights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

