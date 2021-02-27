Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares fell 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.75. 1,886,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,272,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

