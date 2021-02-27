H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $262.63

Shares of H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.63 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.91). H&T Group plc (HAT.L) shares last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78), with a volume of 6,026 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £115.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 282.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.63.

About H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

