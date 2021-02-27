HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.96

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.96 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 12.20 ($0.16), with a volume of 947,692 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £83.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17.

In related news, insider Alan Peterson bought 1,842,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

