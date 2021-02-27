HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 400 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 410.67 ($5.37).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 426.20 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 405.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 362.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 541.50 ($7.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.91%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

