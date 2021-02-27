H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

HRB stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

