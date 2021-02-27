HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.92.

HP stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. HP has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of HP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,813,998 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after buying an additional 269,587 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in HP by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 118,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 64,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in HP by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

