HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. HP also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.15-3.25 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,387,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,296 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

