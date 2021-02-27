HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. HP also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,387,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.92.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,296. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

