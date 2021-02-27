HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%.

HPQ traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,387,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,603. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

