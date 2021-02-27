Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Trading Down 5.9%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 2,886,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,545,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.98.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,976,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.
