Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Trading Down 5.9%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 2,886,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,545,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,976,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

