Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 229.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 96,153 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HBMD. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $257.70 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.