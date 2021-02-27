Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Shares of HMHC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,562. The firm has a market cap of $767.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Allen purchased 97,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.77.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

