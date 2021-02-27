Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

Shares of HMHC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 2,556,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,562. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $767.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,137.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

