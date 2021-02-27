Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hostess Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207,047 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

