Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

HMN opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 67,451 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

