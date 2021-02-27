Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.
NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.15.
Home Point Capital Company Profile
Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
