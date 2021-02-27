Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

In other news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $685,544.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 over the last three months.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

