HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Raised to $31.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

