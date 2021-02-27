Hiveterminal Token One Day Volume Reaches $115.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $952,860.66 and approximately $115.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.96 or 0.00705821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00029368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00033960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

